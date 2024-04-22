Sachin Tendulkar roots for girls to play football

RANCHI: Sachin Tendulkar called on parents to encourage their daughters to play football and support them in pursuing the sport. Sachin and Dr Anjali Tendulkar were in Ranchi to interact with the girl football players of the Yuwa Foundation. The cricketing great's Sachin Tendulkar Foundation has teamed up with the Yuwa Foundation in Ranchi to help young girls take up football.

"Its team is honing the skills of girls, changing their lives, giving direction to their lives... The girls will go on to shine as bright as they possibly can," he said.

The Tendulkars met the young girls at their school located near the Rukka dam in Ranchi. "Children's energy is infectious. I saw them working hard and enjoying themselves. I recalled my childhood," Tendulkar said. Agencies

