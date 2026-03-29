Pulin Das U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament: Guwahati storm into semis

GUWAHATI: Guwahati delivered an impressive all-round performance to defeat ACA President XI by 6 wickets in the Headquarter Zone Group B match in the 3rd Pulin Das U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament, at the ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung today. The victory propelled Guwahati into the semifinals.

Elected to bat ACA President XI posted a competitive total of 125/8 in 20 overs. The innings was anchored by Ayush Pandey, who played a fluent knock of 60 runs off 41 balls, striking 9 boundaries and a six. He was well supported by Zayan Zaman, who contributed a steady 23 off 28 deliveries. However, Guwahati’s bowling attack kept things tight, with Neerav Jain emerging as the standout performer, claiming 3 wickets for 16 runs in his 4 overs.

Chasing 126 for victory, Guwahati paced their innings confidently despite losing a few wickets along the way. The highlight of the chase was a nice unbeaten innings by Jugal Kishor Kalita, who smashed 91 runs off just 51 balls, including 5 fours and 9 towering sixes. His aggressive yet controlled batting ensured Guwahati stayed ahead of the required run rate throughout the innings. Guwahati successfully chased down the target, finishing at 127/4 in 20 overs.

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