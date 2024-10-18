SAFF Women’s Championship 2024: India leave Pakistan flustered with 5-2 win

Kathmandu: India made a blistering start to their SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 campaign as they outclassed Pakistan 5-2 in a Group A match at the Dasharath Stadium on Thursday.

The five-time champions led 4-1 at half time. While India grabbed three points with consummate ease in the opening encounter of the three-team group that also have Bangladesh, the match featured skipper Loitongbam Ashalata Devi’s 100th appearance for the Blue Tigresses and the 50th international goal of prolific striker Ngangom Bala Devi, who became the first Indian woman footballer to do so.

While Grace Dangmei (2), Manisha, Bala Devi and Jyoti Chauhan scored for India, Suha Hirani and Kayla Marie Siddique found the net for Pakistan. The two traditional rivals have so far met four times in the international arena and India emerged triumphant on all four occasions.

A goodly crowd present at the Dasharath Stadium to witness the clash of the arch-rivals. IANS

