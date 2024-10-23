SAFF Women's Championship: India look to bury ‘ghosts of past’ against Bangladesh in Group A match

Kathmandu: A two-way battle is on the cards for the Indian Senior Women's team as they face Bangladesh on Wednesday at the Dasharath Stadium in their final Group A match of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024.

India women have already booked their spot in the semifinals with a 5-2 win against Pakistan but there's still plenty at stake. With group supremacy on the line, India will be aiming to reclaim their dominance over Bangladesh.

At the same time, the memory of 2022 still lingers. In that year's edition of the championship, ultimate champions Bangladesh shattered India's unbeaten streak in the tournament with a 3-0 victory in the group stage, marking the first time India had fallen to their South Asian rivals in SAFF.

With all the things in mind, head coach Santosh Kashyap had announced Bala Devi, who scored the 50th international goal against Pakistan, as the captain for the match against Bangladesh.

"We have faced Bangladesh before, and we watched their last game against Pakistan. Our sole focus now is to win this match. We have both senior and young players and we are prepared to push for a win. We have had productive training sessions, and I hope we can put what we have practiced into action," Bala was quoated by AIFF website.

“As the captain, I aim to lead by example and support the team in every way. Bangladesh has some fast and youthful players, but I believe our mental strength gives us an edge, which will be crucial in tomorrow's game,” said Bala Devi, the seasoned campaigner.

Kashyap has led the team through five days of training in Kathmandu, preparing for the challenges that lie ahead against Bangladesh.

“We had a positive start in the championship. After a strong beginning, I feel confident because Pakistan have also proven to be a tough team. They were leading 1-0 against a strong Bangladesh side for nearly 90 minutes before the game ended in a draw. (IANS)

Also Watch: