Sahith Theegala Leads Indian-Origin Charge into Top 10 at U.S. Open Halfway Stage

Southampton: Sahith Theegala emerged as the leading Indian-origin golfer at the halfway stage of the 2026 U.S. Open after producing one of the finest rounds of the day to surge into the Top-10 at Shinnecock Hills.

The Californian’s composed three-under 67 lifted him from tied-49th overnight to tied-seventh at one-under-par, while fellow Indian-origin stars Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai also climbed the leaderboard with impressive second-round performances to remain firmly in contention heading into the weekend.

The strong showing by the trio ensured Indian-origin golfers remained a significant presence at one of golf’s toughest tests, even as Wyndham Clark continued to dominate the championship with a record-setting performance.

Theegala recovered brilliantly after an opening-round 72, displaying patience and precision on a demanding Shinnecock layout. His second-round 67 was one of the top scores of the day and left him just six shots behind Clark, who established a commanding four-shot lead.

At the top of the leaderboard, Clark continued his remarkable form. The 2023 U.S. Open champion completed the suspended first round with two routine pars for a record-opening 64 before adding a one-under 69 to establish the lowest 36-hole score ever recorded at Shinnecock Hills.

Four shots behind him were 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Sam Stevens, and Tom Kim at three-under, while Collin Morikawa occupied sixth alone at two-under.

Starting on the back nine, Theegala wasted little time in making his move. He birdied the 10th and 12th holes before suffering his first setback with a bogey on the 15th. He immediately responded with a birdie on the 16th, only to give the shot back at the 17th, making the turn in one under.

On the inward nine, Theegala continued to battle the demanding conditions. A birdie on the fourth was cancelled by a bogey at the sixth, but he finished spectacularly with birdies on both the eighth and ninth holes. Those late gains capped a flawless finish and elevated him into a share of seventh place entering the weekend.

Akshay Bhatia also remained in an excellent position after posting a second successive even-par 70. The left-hander mixed four birdies with four bogeys to stay level-par for the tournament and occupy tied-11th alongside world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Although Bhatia never quite found sustained momentum, his ability to limit mistakes on one of golf’s most difficult courses kept him within striking distance of the leaders. Lying just in the Top-10, he remains well placed to mount a charge over the final two rounds.

Aaron Rai enjoyed one of the biggest jumps on the leaderboard among the Indian-origin contingent. After opening with a disappointing 74, the PGA Championship winner responded with a superb three-under 67 featuring five birdies against just two bogeys. His total of one-over-par placed him in tied-22nd alongside former Shinnecock course record-holder Tommy Fleetwood.

While three Indian-origin players advanced comfortably to the weekend, it was disappointment for Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Manav Shah, both of whom missed the cut in their U.S. Open appearances.

Yellamaraju finished at five-over-par after rounds of 73 and 72, while Manav Shah, playing in his maiden Major and becoming the first player from the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) to compete in one of golf’s four biggest championships, signed for rounds of 73 and 74 to end at seven-over. Despite their early exits, both gained valuable experience competing against the world’s best under typically demanding U.S. Open conditions. IANS

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