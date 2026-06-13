Sahith Theegala returns to form with a share of Canadian Open lead

Ontario: Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala produced one of his best rounds of the season to move into a share of the lead after the opening day of the RBC Canadian Open, offering further signs that his game is trending in the right direction ahead of next week’s U.S. Open. Theegala fired a flawless-looking 6-under 64 at TPC Toronto, joining a six-way tie for first place alongside Major champion Brooks Koepka, Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Eric Cole, and Matthew Anderson. It marked one of Theegala’s strongest starts of 2026 and underlined the progress he has been making despite a run of results that has not always reflected the quality of his play. Among the other players of Indian origin in the field, Aaron Rai and Sudarshan Yellamaraju opened with identical rounds of 1-under 69 and were positioned well inside the chasing pack. Canadian qualifier Jeevan Sihota, making his PGA Tour debut, carded a 1-over 71 and had work to do going into the second round. IANS

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