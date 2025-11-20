Sai Baba’s blessings gave me inner strength during 2011 WC: Tendulkar

Puttaparthi: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said Sri Sathya Baba’s blessings gave him inner strength to go out and give his best in the 2011 World Cup.

He said that Baba’s blessings also reassured him to face all the challenges whenever he was on the field.

Tendulkar said it was from Sathya Sai Baba that he understood that being a successful person is not about accumulation, but it is about contribution and giving something meaningful to the less privileged.

Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharat Ratna awardee revealed how Baba’s gift of a book during the World Cup camp gave him confidence and inner strength.

“I remember 2011. After having played multiple World Cups, I knew it would be the last World Cup. There were huge expectations. Emotions were running high. We were having a camp in Bengaluru, and I received a phone call saying Baba has sent you his book. It brought a smile to my face. I know that this World Cup is going to be a special one for us. It gave me that confidence, that inner strength and as an athlete, I would feel that spring in my legs. It was very much there during the camp,” he said.

The legendary batsman revealed that Baba’s book became his constant companion. “We all know what happened after that in 2011 when India played against Sri Lanka in Mumbai and ended up lifting that trophy. The entire nation was celebrating,” he said.

Tendulkar called it the golden moment of his cricketing life. “I don’t think I have expressed anything like that in my career where the entire nation got together and they were celebrating and that was only possible because of the blessings of our well-wishers, our gurus and above all, Baba’s blessings,” he said.

“It gave me inner strength to go out and give my best and reassured me, during all those challenges, whenever I was on the field, to face those challenges without any fear because Baba is with you,” he added. IANS

