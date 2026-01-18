SAI invites applications for 323 assistant coaches across 26 disciplines

New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill 323 assistant coach positions across 26 disciplines.

“In pursuit of strengthening India’s human resource base in coaching and athlete support, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has initiated the process of direct recruitment of Assistant Coaches on a regular basis across multiple sporting disciplines.

“For any coach who aspires to grow, contribute, and excel at the highest level, there is no institution better placed than SAI. It offers an unparalleled ecosystem where coaching is supported by sports science, high-performance infrastructure, continuous capacity building, and exposure to elite athletes at national and international levels,” Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse posted on LinkedIn. IANS

