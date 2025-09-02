Sports Authority of India celebrates National Sports Day

A Correspondent

Itanagar: The Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Centre of Excellence (NCoE), here celebrated National Sports Day from August 29 to 31, with a series of activities, competitions, and awareness programmes to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

The celebrations began on August 29, his birth anniversary, with a floral tribute and a pledge taken by staff, coaches, and athletes.

Fun and recreational games followed, encouraging wide participation. On August 30 and 31, the centre organised competitions including tug-of-war, quiz, three-legged race, balloon blast, football, volleyball, and more, involving athletes, coaches, staff, and local students.

As part of the Fit India Movement, a “Meet the Champions” programme was held on August 30 at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, here.

International athletes Abhijit Buragohain and Gyamar Yatup interacted with around 900 students, alongside school principal A Krishnan, SAI officials, and teachers.

The three-day event concluded with prize distribution to competition winners. Athletes from SAI, NCoE, Itanagar, who have brought laurels at international events, were also felicitated on the occasion.

