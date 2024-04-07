Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2024 due to chronic heel injury

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to chronic heel pain in his left foot, as ESPNcricinfo reported.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Hasaranga had not joined the Hyderabad squad and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) informed BCCI of his unavailability for the season.

In December's IPL 2024 auction, Sri Lanka's star all-rounder was bought for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore by Hyderabad. A sought-after figure in the T20 league circuit, Hasaranga played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last two seasons, doing well as a spinner. Agencies

