Sai Sudharsan Aims for Greater Heights, Credits Gujarat Titans Culture for IPL Success

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans opener B Sai Sudharsan, who finished as the leading run-scorer of 2025 IPL, says stepping into a new identity and embracing responsibility was his biggest takeaway from a breakout campaign, adding that the franchise’s culture has also played a huge hand in his success in the ten-team competition.

In IPL 2025, left-handed Sudharsan amassed 759 runs at an average of 54.2 and strike-rate of 156.17, which marked his best-ever season in four years of playing in the tournament. Cut to now, and Sudharsan is gearing up for the upcoming season after playing six Tests for India and recovering from a right seventh rib fracture injury sustained during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“I feel the biggest learning from that is just getting into a new identity and taking that responsibility. I feel that is the biggest learning I have taken from that season. Yes, it is with the efforts and hard work of what we have prepared for the last year - that was the result of all of that.

“But again, if we have to make our team win or give our best for the team, there’s still a lot of work to be done and it will be done very well this year,” Sudharsan told IANS in an exclusive conversation on Friday, ahead of GT starting their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on March 31.

When pressed on a specific moment that marked a turning point in his wonderful time with the bat last year, Sudharsan pointed to his unbeaten 108 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he and Shubman Gill, who was not out on 93, chased down 200 without losing any wicket.

On the environment at GT, which is widely regarded for being relaxed and nurturing young talent, Sudharsan stated the freedom to express himself has been the single most important factor in his development. IANS

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