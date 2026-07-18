Salima Tete to Captain India’s 20-Member Squad at 2026 FIH Women’s World Cup in Europe

New Delhi: Salima Tete will lead India at the FIH Women’s World Cup 2026, as Hockey India announced the 20-member squad that chief coach Sjoerd Marijne has described as a well-balanced group.

The showpiece tournament, which will be hosted jointly by the Netherlands and Belgium, is scheduled to be held from 15 to 30 August 2026.

The squad, currently training at the national camp in Bengaluru, features a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young players, who impressed everyone during recent international assignments – most notably at the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand last month, where the team lifted the trophy and remained unbeaten. IANS

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