Salima Tete to lead Indian women's hockey team at Asia Cup in Hangzhou

New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday announced the 20-member squad for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held from September 5 to 14 in Hangzhou, China.

The squad, which will be led by Salima Tete, features a balanced mix of youth and experience, with goalkeepers Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam providing depth under the post.

The defence unit will be marshalled by experienced players like Nikki Pradhan and Udita, supported by youngsters Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, and Ishika Chaudhary. IANS

