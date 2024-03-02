Salt Lake City submits bid to host 2034 Winter Olympics

NEW DELHI: Salt Lake City officially submitted its bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympics on Thursday with officials hailing the moment as a “monumental day”.

Even with no other cities in the running for the 2034 Games, Salt Lake City organisers have been cautious in their approach to the bidding process but could not contain their excitement as they hit a button submitting the formal application to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Salt Lake City 2034 and France 2030 were picked as preferred hosts for the Winter Olympics in November.

Included in the Preferred Host Submission were Salt Lake’s Games vision and concept along with site plans, sustainability studies and financial information.

Federal, state, and local government guarantees and venue use, lodging, and marketing rights agreements will be submitted in late March.

The Utah capital, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002, had initially wanted to bid for the 2030 Games but dropped plans due to it being too close to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Agencies

