Salt Lake City to host 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games: International Olympic Committee (IOC)

Paris: Salt Lake City in Utah state of the USA will host the Winter Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2034. The decision was taken by the IOC Members during the 142nd IOC Session in Paris here on Wednesday.

Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics for the first time in 2002. Out of 89 valid votes, Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 received 83 ‘yes’ votes from the IOC Members. Six said ‘no’ while there were six abstentions. IANS

