Australian water polo player tests Covid-19 positive ahead of Paris Olympic

Paris: An Australian water polo player has been isolated at the Paris Games following a positive Covid-19 test, as confirmed by the country’s Olympic team chief, Anna Meares, on Tuesday. The athlete’s name has not been disclosed, but close contacts are being closely monitored and tested to prevent any further spread of the virus. Despite this setback, the team continues its training as planned. “We were due to have two players from water polo with us; however, currently, we have had one athlete from their team isolating with COVID, which was detected last night,” Meares stated during a news conference. IANS

