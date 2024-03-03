San Diego Open: Top seed Jessica Pegula beat Anna Blinkova reaches semifinals

San Diego: Top-seeded Jessica Pegula beat Anna Blinkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the San Diego Open.

Pegula, ranked No. 5 in the world, will face sixth-seeded Marta Kostyuk, who eliminated fourth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a rain-delayed quarterfinal.

Pegula finished with 24 winners. She made 17 unforced errors, the majority of which came in the second set.

Third-seeded Emma Navarro advanced to the semifinals for the second year in a row by beating the last remaining qualifier, 113th-ranked Daria Saville, 6-4, 6-2. She’ll face Katie Boulter, who beat 2022 runner-up Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-3. Navarro, the 2021 NCAA singles champion at Virginia, was trailing 1-4 in the opening set before reeling off five straight games to take control of the match. It will be Navarro’s fifth tour-level semifinal in less than a year. She won her first WTA title earlier this year at Hobart, Australia. Agencies

