Sane bids farewell to Bayern Munich ahead of Galatasaray move

NEW DELHI: Leroy Sane said farewell to Bayern Munich fans in a video posted on social media on Thursday as the German winger moves closer to completing a switch to Turkish side Galatasaray. Turkish Super Lig champion Galatasaray had earlier said that they had started transfer talks with Sane and that the 29-year-old Germany international was in Istanbul. Sane joined Bayern in 2020, signing a five-year deal from English side Manchester City, where he won the Premier League title in 2018 and 2019. He would be joining Galatasaray as a free agent with his Bayern deal expiring at the end of June.

He has won the Bundesliga four times with Bayern, including the most recent campaign, as well as two DFL-Supercups, one UEFA Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

“Dear Bayern fans, after five intense years here in Munich, I’ve decided to start a new chapter in the upcoming season,” Sane posted on Instagram.

“I’m incredibly proud to have worn the jersey of the best and biggest club in Germany for over 200 matches and will always cherish the titles we’ve won together.

“Thank you to the club, the coaching staff, everyone behind the scenes, my teammates, and especially you, the fans, for the time we’ve shared and the memories we’ve made. I will forever be grateful for my time here Bayern!” IANS

Also Read: Canada's McIntosh breaks 400m medley world record

Also Watch: