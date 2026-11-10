Sanjay to lead 20-member Indian men's hockey squad on New Zealand tour

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medallist Sanjay will lead a 20-member Indian men’s hockey squad on a tour of New Zealand from November 15 to 23, as the two countries prepare to commemorate 100 years of sporting ties. Hockey India announced the squad on Monday for the three-match series against the hosts, with all fixtures scheduled to be played at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland on November 19, 21 and 22.

Titled the ‘2026 India/New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event – 100 Years of Unity Between India and New Zealand through Sports Partnership’, the tour will mark a significant milestone in the sporting history of the two nations.

The association dates back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team featuring legendary Major Dhyan Chand became the first Indian team from any sport to tour New Zealand. A century later, the series will celebrate that historic visit while providing a platform for emerging Indian players to test themselves against international opposition.

The squad features a mix of Under-21 prospects and players from the current India A group, with the coaching staff set to use the three matches to assess young talent and strengthen the depth of the national setup. IANS

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