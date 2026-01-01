Santosh Trophy 2025-26 Final Round Draw: Assam, West Bengal drawn into same group

NEW DELHI: Host Assam and defending champion West Bengal have been drawn into the same group for the Final Round of the Santosh Trophy 2025-26 that will be held in Dhakuakhana and Silapathar from January 21. Twelve teams divided into two groups of six each will take part in this stage of the competition.

Assam and West Bengal have been drawn into Group A along with Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, and Rajasthan. Kerala, Services, Punjab, Odisha, Railways, and Meghalaya are in Group B.

Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala qualified for the Final Round by virtue of their positions as host, defending champion, and runner-up respectively, while the remaining nine teams topped their respective groups in the preceding stage.

The top four teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages. The quarterfinals will be played on February 2 and 3, the semifinals on February 5, and the final on February 8.

