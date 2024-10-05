Meghalaya SSA Teachers in Uproar: Divided Over Job Security and Pay Raise Demands

SHILLONG: Reports surfaced that a rift had emerged among the teachers under SSA in Meghalaya, the system which, in turn, is likely to create a division among two key demands absorption into the state Education Department and 100 percent salary revision.

The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association that has been pushing for absorption welcomes the government's proposal to create permanent posts within the Education Department by which SSA teachers could be shifted into those safe positions.

It said with this initiative, many teachers who have been working on a contractual basis for years would get jobs on a more permanent basis.

However, not all teachers believe this way. Some groups are actually demanding for a 100% pay revision without even considering absorption proposal. Those leaders say that their salary needs revision, and it's more so because of their increasing every day living cost. Their whole argument is that an absorption proposal will obviously have discrepancies with regard to existing salaries between SSA teachers and government school teachers.

There is a deep split in the teaching community of SSA regarding which course is best for both financial stability and job security, and debate over those courses rages on. As a government decision approaches, the teachers can't come to the same common conclusion on how to move forward.

The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA), in a letter to Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, has demanded that the government completes the absorption process within two months. If the process is not completed, they will launch protests or other forms of public agitation, it warned.

AMSSATA, or All Meghalaya SSA School Teacher Association, is demanding a salary hike of 100 per cent as they haven't had any form of salary revision since 2016. According to President Peter Thyrniang, the agency does not intend to accept anything less than a written commitment from the government on their demand.

It can be noted that 12,541 SSA school teachers are appointed by school managing committees while the government has no direct role.

It is reported that an additional Rs 300 crore would be required for their services regularizing under the Education Department.

