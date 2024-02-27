Santosh Trophy: Manipur move to the top defeats Karnataka by 1-0 at Itanagar

ITANAGAR: Manipur climbed to the top of Group B in the Final Round of Santosh Trophy 2024, after defeating champions Karnataka 1-0 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Itanagar, on Monday. Manipur have now collected seven points from their three games, and are three points clear atop Group B. Ngangbam Pacha Singh scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 50th minute.

While Manipur held more possession of the ball, Karnataka looked to work the ball out wide and create an overload in the box for the crosses. However, it were the former who thought they had taken the lead in the 21st minute when Kabiraj Singh chipped a through ball to seasoned campaigner Singam Subash Singh, who slipped the ball past the keeper to put it in the net. However, the assistant referee flagged him offside. Mizoram and Railways also registerd win on Monday.

