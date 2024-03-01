Santosh Trophy: Manipur seals quarterfinal spot; Railways stun Karnataka

Itanagar: Railways took a major leap towards qualification for the quarterfinals of Santosh Trophy 2023-24, after defeating defending champion Karnataka 1-0 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Itanagar, on Thursday.

Subrata Murmu (53’) scored the only goal of the game in the second half, putting Karnataka’s quarterfinal chances in jeopardy, which has just two points from four matches.

Railways, on the other hand, stands strong in Group B with seven points from four matches. And a draw against Mizoram in its last group-stage match might be enough to secure its ticket to the last eight.

Manipur booked its spot in the quarterfinal with a 4-1 win against Mizoram in another Group B at the Golden Jubilee Stadium.

Philam Sanathoi Meetei netted a brace (35’, 90’) for Manipur, while Leimajam Sangkar Singh (8’) and substitute Pebam Renedy Singh (56’) scored one each.

Though Mizoram pulled one back off Malsawmzuala Tlangte’s strike, it was too little too late for the 2013-14 champion. Having qualified for the final eight, Manipur will need a draw against Delhi in its last group stage match to top its group.

Mizoram, on the other hand, will look to spoil the plans of Railways, which it plays on March 2. Agencies

Also Read: Assam enter knock out stage of Santosh Trophy

Also Watch: