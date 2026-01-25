Santosh Trophy: Points shared in all 3 matches on Saturday

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former champions Railways and Kerala shared the spoils in an entertaining 1-1 draw in group B clash of Santosh Trophy at the Silapathar Football Stadium on Saturday.

While Kerala took the lead through an own goal from Railways defender Soibam Abhinash Singh in the 37th minute, impact substitute Faseen PK scored the equalizer in the 80th minute.

Meanwhile thrice in arrears, Punjab produced something extra to restore parity every time and hold Meghalaya to a 3-3 draw at the end of a pulsating match of group B held at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium.

Meghalaya forged ahead in the 34th minute when Owanijuh Pajuh scored to give them a halftime lead. But five goals came in the second half as Punjab drew level through Jagdeep Singh in the 61st minute. Baby Sunday Marngar put Meghalaya in front again in the 70th, only for Himanshu Jangra to restore parity only two minutes later. Meghalaya were not giving up and made it 3-2 in the 78th minute as Deibormame Tongper scored. Hardly had the cheers died down, when Punjab struck for a third time through substitute Harmanpreet Singh in the 80th minute to force a fighting 3-3 draw eventually.

Meanwhile in the other game of the day, Odisha and Services played out a goalless draw at the Silapathar Football Stadium.

