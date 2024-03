Itanagar: And then there were four! The 77th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy is down to the semifinals, where Services, Mizoram, Manipur, and Goa will fight it out for a spot in the final at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, on Thursday.

Services will take on Mizoram in the first semi-final , while Manipur will play Goa under the floodlights. IANS

