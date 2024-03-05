Santosh Trophy Football: Assam to face Manipur in quarter finals today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Manipur in their quarter finals tie in the Santosh Trophy Football at Itanagar on Tuesday. The match will kick off at 2-30 pm. Manipur have been in sublime form in the competition so far, and are yet to lose a single match this season, including both the group stage and the final rounds. Sanathoi Meetei has been on hot form, netting 10 goals in competition so far, four of them coming in the final rounds. Assam, on the other hand, moved to quarterfinals winning two games and drew against Goa in group stage.

