Sanya Vats’ Dream Run Ends After Defeat to Rouqaia Othman in Chennai PSA Challenger

Chennai: Fourth seed Sanya Vats, the lone Indian in the semifinals of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Chennai, lost to top seed Rouqaia Othman at the Indian Squash Academy in the Tamil Nadu capital on Tuesday, with the Egyptian winning 11-4, 11-2, 11-5.

Sanya Vats was the lone Indian to advance to the semifinals of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Chennai at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Monday.

Fourth seed Sanya had reached this stage after beating eighth seed compatriot Unnati Tripathi in four games in the women’s quarterfinals. IANS

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