Sara Bejlek Clinches First WTA Title with Stunning Win in Abu Dhabi

Young Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek won the first WTA title of her career as she beat Russian second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in the final of the Abu Dhabi Open.
Abu Dhabi: Young Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek won the first WTA title of her career on Saturday as she beat Russian second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in the final of the Abu Dhabi Open.

After battling her way through the qualifiers, the 20-year-old left-hander recorded her seventh consecutive victory on the Emirati hard courts in just under one hour and 40 minutes against the world number 11. Agencies

