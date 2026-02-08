Sara Bejlek Clinches First WTA Title with Stunning Win in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Young Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek won the first WTA title of her career on Saturday as she beat Russian second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in the final of the Abu Dhabi Open.

After battling her way through the qualifiers, the 20-year-old left-hander recorded her seventh consecutive victory on the Emirati hard courts in just under one hour and 40 minutes against the world number 11. Agencies

