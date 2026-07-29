Saransh Jain handed maiden Test call-up as BCCI announces India squad for Sri Lanka series

Mumbai: Offspin all-rounder Saransh Jain has earned a maiden Test call-up and veteran spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also returned to the red-ball set-up for the first time since November 2025 as the BCCI announced the 15-man squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15. India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also made a return to the Test squad after the home series against South Africa last November, but the BCCI said his availability depends on fitness clearance after picking up an injury during the recent three-match ODI series in England.

Jadeja had been out of action since the IPL 2026 season after picking up a tennis elbow injury. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, who is recovering from a right hamstring strain which ruled him out of the Lord’s ODI, was not available for selection for the first Test, which opened the doors for Saransh’s maiden call-up. Saransh recently impressed on India A’s tour to Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 70 and picking up six wickets in the second unofficial Test. Overall, he has 2223 runs at an average of 31.75 and 188 wickets at 27.30 from 54 first-class games.

The Shubman Gill-led squad is scheduled to play two Test matches in Sri Lanka as part of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) commitments. Ahead of the series, the team will play a four-day practice match in Colombo, starting on August 7.

The opening Test match will be played at the picturesque Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS) from August 15 to 19. The second and final Test will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23 to 27.

India’s squad: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain. IANS

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