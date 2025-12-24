Sarfaraz Ahmed stresses respect after big final win against India

New Delhi: Sarfaraz Ahmed, former Pakistan captain and the current mentor of the country's Under-19 team, said he had clearly advised his players to celebrate their Asia Cup victory over India with dignity and respect, stressing the importance of maintaining sportsman's spirit, and not behave as their opponent's had done, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Sarfaraz responded to a question about a viral video from the final in which he could be heard cautioning his players against crossing the line, even as the Indian players did so. The two teams did not shake hands during the match, a practice that has become routine in India-Pakistan encounters across age groups following the military standoff between the two nations in May.

During the match, India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi was involved in a tense on-field incident when he appeared to gesture towards his shoe while walking back after being dismissed by Ali Raza. (ANI)

