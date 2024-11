Saarbrucken: Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Ayush Shetty won their respective matches while Tharun Mannepalli, Keyuru Mopati, and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian crashed out on a mixed day for India at the Hylo Open BWF World Tour Super 300 event here on Wednesday. IANS

