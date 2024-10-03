India beat Turkiye to top Group E in BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships

New Delhi: India successfully quelled a tough challenge from Turkiye in its last Group E clash 110-99 to top the group and secure their quarterfinals berth in the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships in Nanchang, China on Wednesday. Badminton World Federation (BWF) has introduced the relay scoring system for the first time in the World Junior Mixed Team Championships in which the winning team has to reach 110 points in 10 matches to clinch the tie. IANS

