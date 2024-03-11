Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty clinches French Open badminton title

PARIS: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their love affair with Paris, lifting the French Open badminton crown for the second time with a dominating straight game win over Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in the men’s doubles final here on Sunday.

The world No. 1 Indian pair had finished runners-up in the French Open in 2019 before winning the title in 2022.

The Asian Games champions outwitted Lee and Yang 21-11, 21-17 in 37 minutes to regain the Super 750 tournament title and also win their first crown of the season after reaching the summit clash for the third time in 2023.

The Indian duo beat reigning world champions Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae of Korea 21-13, 21-16 in the semifinal on Saturday night to make their third successive final of the 2024 season. Agencies

Also Read: French Open: Heartbreak for Sindhu; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in semis

Also Watch: