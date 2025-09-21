Toney’s late double secures Al-Ahli thrilling 3-3 draw with Al-Hilal

RIYADH: Striker Ivan Toney scored two late goals to help Al-Ahli secure a thrilling 3-3 draw against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

France international Theo Hernandez opened the scoring for Al-Hilal after 12 minutes following a pass from Malcom, who doubled the lead in the 24th minute.

Malcom made it 3-0 before the interval to give Simone Inzaghi’s side a comfortable lead in the Clasico match.

Former Brentford striker Toney closed the gap in the 78th minute before latching on to Riyad Mahrez’s cross to score his second goal of the match three minutes from the end.

Merih Demiral completed the fightback by scoring the equaliser in added time.

Both teams have five points from three matches, with seventh placed Al-Hilal ahead of Al-Ahli on goal difference. Agencies

