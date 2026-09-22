Savita Punia becomes India’s most-capped women’s hockey player

Kakamigahara: Hockey India on Monday lauded Savita Punia for becoming the most-capped player in the history of Indian women’s hockey and said her achievement is a testament to “two decades of discipline and leadership” and announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for the iconic goalkeeper. Savita surpassed the previous record of 320 senior international appearances held by former India striker Vandana Katariya. She reached the milestone during India’s Pool B fixture against Indonesia at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, adding another landmark to her decorated career..

Known across the hockey world as ‘The Wall of India’ for her shot-stopping skills in open play and her nerveless record in penalty shoot-outs, the 36-year-old Savita made her senior international debut in 2009. Agencies

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