Scheffler storms from behind at East Lake to claim second PGA Tour Championship, joins Woods and McIlroy in elite club

Atlanta: World No.1 Scottie Scheffler created history after coming from behind to win the Tour Championship in the finale of the FedEx Cup playoffs at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Sunday.

Scheffler became just the third individual behind Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to win multiple PGA Tour Championships. The American had won the title first in 2024.

The 30-year-old pipped Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who was also looking to join the multi-championship list, to the title after shooting a 4-under-par 66 to finish 16-under 264, three shots ahead of the runner-up.

Hovland, the 2023 winner, had a one-stroke lead heading into the final round but could only manage a 2-over to finish second at 13 under.

McIlroy won the Championship thrice (2016, 2019, 2022), while Woods managed two wins (2007, 2009). Agencies

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