Scott McTominay brace helps Napoli salvage a draw vs Inter Milan

MILAN: Scott McTominay scored a double as defending champion Napoli twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Serie A leader Inter Milan at the San Siro on Sunday.

Inter came close to gaining revenge for its 1-3 defeat in Naples earlier this season and a win ?would have opened up a commanding gap at the top.

But Napoli’s never-say-die attitude kept it very much in the title race.

Inter moved to 43 points, three ahead of second-placed AC Milan, which drew 1-1 with Fiorentina earlier on Sunday, while Napoli is third in the standings on 39 points.

Following some early Napoli pressure, Inter took the lead in the ninth minute after the visiting side lost possession in the middle of the pitch.

Marcus Thuram drove forward before laying off a pass to Federico Dimarco in the area, who drilled his low shot into the far corner from a wide angle.

Inter began to press high up the pitch, with Napoli struggling to get out of its own half for long periods but out of nowhere, the away side drew level in the 26th minute.

Leonardo Spinazzola’s pass sent Eljif Elmas into the area and his low cross into the six-yard box was met by McTominay, who got ahead of his marker, Manuel Akanji, at the near post to fire past Yann Sommer.

Thuram had a header tipped over by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic shortly before the break and the sides went in level at the break. Agencies

