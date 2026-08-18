Scottish Football Association withdraws support for FIFA chief Gianni Infantino

LONDON: The Scottish Football Association has withdrawn its support for embattled FIFA president Gianni Infantino after his failed attempt to sell off stakes in the World Cup. A host of European federations have already scrapped their backing of Infantino, including England, Ireland and Wales.

And the Scottish FA on Monday became the latest to officially turn its back on Infantino, who hopes to survive the controversy as he bids for re-election at next year’s FIFA Congress.

The governing body’s chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “The Scottish FA will not be voting for Gianni Infantino. That’s in line with the UEFA position and we’ve maintained that stance throughout.” Agencies

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