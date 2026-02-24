Sebastian Korda Triumphs at Delray Beach Open, Secures Third ATP Title

Florida: Sebastian Korda captured the third ATP Tour title of his career, producing a composed performance to defeat fellow American Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Delray Beach Open.

Having fallen just short as runner-up at the same tournament in 2021, Korda returned to lift the trophy this time, becoming the ninth American man to triumph at the Florida event. The 25-year-old’s victory propels him to No. 40 in the ATP Live Rankings.

“(It means) a lot. I’ve been through some stuff the past couple of months, years. I’ve lost a lot of finals and now to get one here in Delray — this is where I made my first ATP final — so it’s like a full-circle day. I’m just happy,” Korda said.

Battling gusty afternoon winds, Korda played assertive tennis from the baseline, controlling rallies with clean, confident ball-striking. He seized the opening set with a timely break at 5-4 and was especially effective behind his first serve, claiming 83 per cent of those points, ATP reports.

The second set brought late drama. Serving for the championship, Korda fell behind 0/40 but refused to yield, saving four break points in the game before sealing the win after one hour and 22 minutes. IANS

