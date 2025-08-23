Winston-Salem: Sebastian Korda storms into semifinals

NEW DELHI: Sebastian Korda stepped up his comeback with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the ATP hardcourt tournament in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The 25-year-old American, out of action since Roland Garros because of a stress fracture in his right shin, improved to 2-1 against the Serb as he builds up to the US Open.

“I think it was a great match,” said Korda, through to the last four for the first time since reaching the Adelaide final in January.

“I thought I executed pretty well, came to the net quite a bit and tried to stay aggressive. Miomir is an unbelievable returner, so a high first-serve percentage was crucial today and I think I served pretty well.”

Korda, seeded 11th, next faces Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, who beat Spain’s Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-3.

France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard battled back in the first set then pulled away for a 7-6 (10/8), 6-2 victory over Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic to book his semi-final berth.

Ninth-seeded Mpetshi Perricard trailed 1-5 in the first-set tiebreaker, saving four set points as he pocketed the set.

The 22-year-old dominated in the second, finishing with 15 aces to line up a meeting with either China’s Bu Yunchaokete or Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

Van de Zandschulp led Bu 6-3, 4-3 when rain halted their quarter-final clash and organizers soon suspended play for the day. Agencies

