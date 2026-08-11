Second edition of Coal India Open 2026 to Tee Off in Kolkata on Friday

Kolkata: Coal India Limited and the Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), the official sanctioning body of men’s professional golf in India, will be jointly staging the second edition of the Coal India Open from August 11 to 14, 2026, at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.

The tournament offers a total prize purse of Rs 1 crore.

The event will have a field of 132 players, including 131 professionals and one amateur. The impressive field at the tournament will feature leading Indian professionals including PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Khalin Joshi, Shaurya Bhattacharya and defending champion Angad Cheema, to name a few.

The leading foreign professionals in the field are Sri Lankans N. Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Thailand’s Tanapat Pichaikool, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai and Subash Tamang, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Americans Dominic Piccirillo and Koichiro Sato, Japan’s Koichiro Ishika and Taiga Tanaka and Ugandan Joshua Seale, to name a few.

The field includes some prominent names from the host city of Kolkata, including Shankar Das (former PGTI Order of Merit champion), Rahil Gangjee, Viraj Madappa, Mohammad Sanju, Divyanshu Bajaj, 2026 DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit Champion Sunit Chowrasia, Feroz Ali Mollah, Indrajit Bhalotia, and Karan Verma. IANS

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