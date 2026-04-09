Indian Super League 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC Set for Key Showdown Today

Jamshedpur: The Indian Super League 2025-26 season resumes with a defining encounter at the top of the table, as Jamshedpur FC is set to face Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday. The match pits the league’s top contenders against each other as the race for the title intensifies, according to a release from the ISL.

Jamshedpur FC return to the Furnace aiming to make full use of their home advantage and convert recent draws into victories. Under head coach Owen Coyle, the Men of Steel have proven remarkably resilient, most recently fighting back to hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a 1-1 draw.

Currently sitting fourth with 14 points from seven games, a victory on Thursday would see them move level on points with Mumbai City at the top. (ANI)

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