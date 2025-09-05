Second man arrested in relation to abusive online messages to England player Carter

LONDON: A second man has been arrested in relation to abusive social media messages sent to England player Jess Carter at the Women’s European Championship, police said on Thursday. A 30-year-old from Ripley, Derbyshire, was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and released on bail. It follows the arrest of a 59-year-old man from Great Harwood on August 28 as part of the same investigation, police said. The U.K. Football Policing Unit launched an investigation after reports in July that England defender Carter received “racist and abusive messages.”

Carter, who has an African American father and plays her club football for Gotham FC in the U.S., revealed during Euro 2025 in Switzerland that she was racially abused online. Agencies

