Selectors Set to Review Rohit Sharma’s ODI Spot After Lord’s Test

Cardiff: In a major development that could signal the end of an era in Indian cricket, senior opener and former captain Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be picked for ODIs following Sunday’s match against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

According to a BCCI source aware of the development, the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee has decided to look past the veteran batter in the 50-over format, as they look to give more game time to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in preparation for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup, to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

"The selectors have decided that henceforth they will not select Rohit Sharma in ODIs. If he wants to bow out gracefully or chooses not to call it a day immediately, that is entirely his personal decision. However, the message is clear: the selectors will not pick him for ODIs after the game at Lord’s on Sunday," said the BCCI source to IANS on Thursday.

The decision stems from growing concerns over the veteran batsman's recent form, which is evident from his scratchy knock of 26 against England in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens. IANS

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