Senegal Football Federation Moves to Dismiss Coach Pape Thiaw After World Cup Exit

Dakar: The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) has begun the process of terminating head coach Pape Thiaw and his entire technical staff following the Teranga Lions’ dramatic exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Round of 32. The decision was taken during a meeting of the FSF Executive Committee on Saturday, with the federation citing the team’s results at the tournament and its future prospects as key factors behind the move. Thiaw had been in charge of the national team since December 2024 but endured a difficult World Cup campaign. IANS

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