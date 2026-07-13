Swiss Coach Murat Yakin Slams 'Unacceptable' Embolo Red Card After Argentina Loss

Kansas City: Switzerland coach Murat Yakin labelled Breel Embolo sending off as “unacceptable”, saying he doesn’t understand “how the referee and the VAR came to that conclusion” after the Swiss fairytale run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 ended with a 3-1 quarter-final loss to Argentina on Sunday.

Embolo became the first player to be sent off as a result of a new law for mistaken identity at this summer’s World Cup. The caution was initially handed to Argentina’s Leandro Paredes for what looked to be a trip on Embolo.

But the referee was soon called over to the VAR monitor to have a second view of the incident and instead, it became clear Embolo had simulated the foul, only clipping Paredes’ leg after he had already taken flight for an exaggerated dive towards the turf.

As a result, the referee overturned Paredes’ yellow card and gave it to Embolo instead. Since Embolo already had a yellow card from the first half, he was sent off with a red card. He left the pitch in Kansas City in tears, consoled by his team-mates.

“We were punished because of a mistake. There was no reason for that booking. I don’t understand it. It was an innocent situation; there was nothing malicious about it.” That decision was simply unbelievable. I completely disagree with it. There was clear contact, and I don’t understand how the referee and the VAR came to that conclusion,” Yakin said.

After Embolo’s send-off, Lionel Messi almost snatched victory for Argentina in normal time when he jinked inside and, with his right foot, curled the ball narrowly wide. Thiago Almada clipped the outside of Gregor Kobel’s post at the start of extra time, before a breathtaking Alvarez curler put Argentina in front and Lautaro sealed the deal. IANS

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