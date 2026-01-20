Senegal to face punishment as CAF condemns Afcon Final walk-off

Morocco: Senegal is likely to face disciplinary action after temporarily leaving the pitch in protest during a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations final against hosts Morocco, an incident that overshadowed their eventual triumph.

The controversy unfolded deep into stoppage time when Morocco was awarded a penalty following a VAR review, moments after Senegal had a goal disallowed. Outraged by the decision, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw led his players off the field, halting the match in Rabat and sparking confusion inside the stadium.

After a delay of around 16 minutes, play resumed when the Senegal players returned to the pitch. Morocco’s Brahim Diaz failed to convert the penalty, and the match proceeded into extra time, where Senegal sealed victory through a stunning strike from Pape Gueye.

Despite lifting the trophy, Senegal’s celebrations may be muted by the prospect of punishment from the Confederation of African Football.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) issued a strong statement condemning the incident, making it clear that it viewed the walk-off as unacceptable conduct.

“CAF condemns the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night,” the statement read.

The governing body reiterated its stance against any actions that undermine match officials or tournament organizers.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers. CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty.”

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane appeared uncomfortable with the protest and later stressed that abandoning the match would have sent the wrong message. He said Senegal would have been ‘crazy’ not to finish the game.

“It would have been a shame and sad to see this kind of scenario happen. Just imagine going into the locker rooms and the match stopping there. That would give a negative image of our football.” Mane told reporters after the match.

Mane also highlighted the growth of African football on the global stage, insisting the game deserved better. “I’d rather lose than see this kind of thing happen to our football,” he said.

CAF’s final decision on potential sanctions is expected after its disciplinary review is completed. IANS

