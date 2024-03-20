Senior Women’s Hockey Nationals: Manipur thrash Uttarakhand, seal quarterfinal spot

Pune: Manipur Hockey thrashed Hockey Uttarakhand 11-2 in their final Pool G match to remain unbeaten in the league stages and seal the final quarterfinal berth in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Nehrunagar, Pimpri near here on Tuesday.

Sarita Devi Bramhacharimayum (8th, 24th minutes), Prabhleen Kaur (14th, 45th), Sanggai Ibemhai Chingshubham (53rd, 60th) scored a brace each, while Vartika Rawat (5th), Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum (7th), Ranjita Sanasam (44th), Lily Chanu Matengbam (57th) and Lanchenbi Khundrakpam Chanu (59th) found the net once each for Manipur Hockey.

Hockey Manipur ended their pool engagements with an all-win record, logging nine points from three wins. Hockey Manipur will take on hosts Hockey Maharashtra in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In a Pool F match earlier in the day, Hockey Himachal played out a 4-4 draw against Hockey Rajasthan. Dhapa Devi (4th, 49th), Ritu (17th), Bhumika Chauhan (53rd) scored for Hockey Himachal, while Balawat Reena Kanwar (25th, 40th) and Reena Saini (41st, 48th) scored twice from set pieces to secure the draw.

In another Pool G match of the day, Hockey Karnataka spanked Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey 13-0.

Also Read: Mizoram stuns Punjab to seal quarterfinal berth of 14th Senior Women Hockey National Championship

Also Watch: