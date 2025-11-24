Senuran Muthusamy’s masterclass lights up Guwahati’s first-ever Test

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: If Assam’s cricketing history is ever written, South African all rounder Senuran Muthusamy will almost certainly find a special place in it. As Guwahati hosts its first-ever Test match, the South African all-rounder made the moment unforgettable by registering his maiden Test century- a superb, composed knock in the opening innings, that perfectly matched the significance of this historic occasion.

Muthusamy’s performance also brought back memories of another South African who recently lit up the same venue- Laura Wolvaardt, captain of the South Africa Women’s cricket team. Just last month, she struck a superb century here, guiding her side to the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Today, Muthusamy carried that legacy forward with an innings of substance and character.

It was indeed his day at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara. Batting at No. 7, he compiled a gritty 109 off 206 deliveries, anchoring the middle order when his team needed stability. More importantly, he stitched together two crucial partnerships- first with wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne and later with Marco Jansen- that lifted South Africa to a commanding total. His temperament, composure, and clean shot selection kept India’s bowlers at bay throughout his stay.

Muthusamy, who has roots in Tamil Nadu and maintains close ties with his extended family in India at Nagapattinam, belongs to a group of players who often operate away from the spotlight but he showed that brilliance does not always need fanfare-it simply needs an opportunity.

His journey has been far from straightforward. Having made his debut against India in Visakhapatnam in 2019, he once wondered whether his Test career would ever take off. But the tide has turned in his favour. In the recently concluded Pakistan series, he produced a standout all-round performance - bagging 11 wickets in the first Test and scoring an unbeaten 89 in the second- to earn the Player of the Series award. He was also honoured with the ICC Player of the Month title shortly thereafter, reflecting his rise on the international stage.

Speaking to the broadcasters after stumps, the batting all-rounder described the moment as ‘really special’. With nearly 20,000 spectators filling the ACA Stadium to witness the contest, Muthusamy said he was thrilled to score his century in front of such a lively crowd. “I’m just glad that I could contribute to the team in front of a nearly full house.”

When asked about his approach, the 31-year-old said his focus was straightforward: “It was just to build partnerships, to extend the innings, and score runs in between.”

He was quick to credit his batting partners in the first innings. “Both Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen were terrific today and contributed heavily.”

Jansen, in particular, was sensational - smashing six fours and seven towering sixes, one of which crashed straight into the stands. Muthusamy praised his teammate’s power-hitting with admiration: “Oh, it was incredible. I had the best seat in the house. That was special ball striking. It was fantastic from him.”

Muthusamy’s knock wasn’t without drama. He survived an LBW scare when a successful review overturned the on-field decision. After a long discussion with Verreynne, he signalled for the review only to feel a wave of relief as the big screen revealed a faint edge. “I felt relieved when the big screen showed ‘a little scratch’ confirming the ball had brushed my glove before hitting the pad,” he said.

