Serena and Venus Reunite in Cincinnati as Williams Sisters Receive Doubles Wild Card

Cincinnati: Serena Williams and Venus Williams have been awarded a doubles wild card for the Cincinnati Open, which runs from August 13 to 23. This will mark their first match together since the 2022 US Open.

As a doubles team, the Williams sisters have won 14 Major titles and three Olympic gold medals. They last took the court for a doubles match together at the 2022 US Open and will be playing the Cincinnati Open for the first time as a team.

For Serena, Cincinnati will mark the latest stop in her return to competition after nearly four years away from the tour. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion returned to competition for the first time since the 2022 US Open at Queen’s Club in June, teaming with Victoria Mboko in doubles before making another doubles appearance in Berlin alongside Karolina Muchova.

She then returned to singles at Wimbledon, where she pushed 20-year-old Maya Joint to three sets before falling in the opening round.

Venus has also received a singles wild card along with Sloane Stephens, Taylor Townsend, Darja Vidmanova, Elvina Kalieva, Caroline Dolehide and Lois Boisson.

Venus owns a 12-10 Cincinnati Open record, having reached the semifinals in 2012 and quarterfinals in 2019. The 46-year-old first played on the WTA Tour in 1994, and has won 49 career singles titles, including seven Majors and the 2000 Olympic gold medal. She held the WTA No. 1 ranking for 11 weeks. IANS

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